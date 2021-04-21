Diamondbacks hold off Reds 5-4 to finish suspended game

CINCINNATI (AP) — Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 in the finish of a suspended game. Tuesday’s night’s game was halted because of heavy rain, and soon snow, after Reds reliever Lucas Sims walked in a run to give the Diamondbacks a 5-4 lead in the eighth. The restart was delayed 25 minutes because of a band of heavy snow that passed through before the sun came out.