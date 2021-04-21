Big Tucson vaccine site plans halted, mobile service sought

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A plan to establish a large federally supported mass vaccination in metro Tucson is being shelved and Pima County instead is now asking for mobile vaccination sites. Officials said Tuesday that weeks of discussions didn’t produce agreement on details for establishing and running the proposed vaccination site. It would have been operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and could have vaccinated up to 6,000 people daily. Officials said the county is pivoting to ask the agency for mobile sites capable of providing about 300 shots daily to reach populations that could use help getting vaccinated.