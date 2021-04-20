Yavapai County closes administration building due to threat

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County’s administration building in Prescott has been closed to the public for up to two weeks because of an alleged threat by a person described as a disgruntled former employee. County spokesman David McAtee said the threat was one of violence. He declined to elaborate but The Daily Courier reported that a county news release said officials were taking the alleged threat seriously. The news release said the closure that began Monday would last five to 10 business days. No arrest had been made but the Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said a restraining order likely would be sought to keep the person from the premises.