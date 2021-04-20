Rain, then snow halts game with D’backs leading Reds in 8th

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati reliever Lucas Sims walked in a run to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a 5-4 lead over the Reds in the top of the eighth inning before the game was suspended because of rain. It will be finished before Wednesday’s game. The game was suspended after a delay and after the rain turned into snow at Great American Ball Park. Pitching in a driving rain with one out in the eighth, Sims hit pinch-hitter Wyatt Mathisen to load the bases and then walked Carson Kelly on a full count.