Arizona reports 702 new COVID-19 cases, another 40 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials have confirmed 702 new COVID-19 cases and another 40 deaths. The latest figures released by the state Tuesday bring the total number of cases and deaths since the pandemic’s onset to 855,155 and 17,193, respectively. Patient hospitalizations for the virus across the state continue a nearly month-long range of hovering between 500 and 600. There were 562 people hospitalized for suspected or confirmed virus cases on Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Meanwhile, the state dashboard also shows more than 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered.