Tempe police: Man arrested in fatal stabbing of girlfriend

1:48 pm AP - Arizona News

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe say a man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend at an apartment complex’s clubhouse. They say 23-year-old Mason Nez was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Monday if Nez has a lawyer yet. Police say Nez was found early Sunday morning covered in blood and holding the victim, 23-year-old Tammy Begay. They say Nez, Begay and another couple were hanging out in the clubhouse of their apartment complex Saturday night when Nez allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a pocket knife for an unknown reason.  The other couple ran from the clubhouse and called police. Court records show that the incident was captured on surveillance camera.  

Associated Press

