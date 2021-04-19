Castellanos’ 2-game suspension upheld, to start Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The two-game suspension of Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos for his role in an on-field brawl during the season’s opening weekend was upheld by Major League Baseball special assistant John McHale Jr. Castellanos will serve the penalty during the first two games of a three-game series against Arizona that starts Tuesday. Michael Hill, MLB’s new senior vice president for on-field operations, issued the suspension April 5 and cited Castellanos for “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident” during a game against St. Louis on April 3. Castellanos did not have to serve the penalty while the appeal was pending.