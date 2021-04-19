Arizona Supreme Court to hear challenge to new education tax

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is set to hear an expedited constitutional challenge to a new voter-approved tax on high-earning Arizona residents. The tax is designed to boost school funding. The justices will hear arguments Tuesday from attorneys representing the Republican-controlled state Legislature and a group of businesses opposed to the tax. They argue it needed a two-thirds vote in November’s election to pass, not the simple majority that approved Proposition 208. Opponents also say the new cash will put schools over a legal spending limit. Proponents say a lower court judge properly ruled in their favor when he rejected the challenge.