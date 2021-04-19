Arizona reports 692 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona are reporting 692 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard on Monday listed the total number of cases since the pandemic as 854,453.

The death toll remains 17,153. Arizona Department of Health Services officials said the number of virus-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600 since late March.

The state dashboard also shows nearly 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered. More than 2.7 million people _ 38.1% of Arizona’s population _ have received at least one shot and over 1.9 million people now are fully vaccinated.