Arizona issues 13 more licenses for marijuana dispensaries

5:35 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have issued 13 more licenses for marijuana stores in eight rural counties. Accountants hired by the Arizona Department of Health Services used a bingo machine Monday to randomly select lottery winners, who will be allowed to sell marijuana to adults. Arizona has had medical marijuana dispensaries for a decade. Voters last year approved selling the drug to all adults regardless of medical conditions. There are currently more than 100 recreational dispensaries operating in the state. 

Associated Press

