Abortion ban for genetic issues revived with minor changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature amended a sweeping anti-abortion bill to satisfy the concerns of a lone GOP Senator who blocked it from advancing earlier this month. Monday’s move clears the way for the House and Senate to give final approval to the measure and send it to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Democrats spent more than an hour during a conference committee hearing arguing the amendment and the bill put women and doctors at risk. The bill bans most abortions sought because the fetus has a genetic abnormality, bans mailing abortion medication and confers civil rights to fetuses.