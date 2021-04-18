Woman suffers leg wound after shooting at concert in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a woman suffered a leg wound after shots were fired at an outdoor concert. They say officers were dispatched to the Celebrity Theatre parking lot about 10 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting during an event featuring rapper Lil Durk and others. Videos on social media showed concertgoers running from the area. About 7,000 people attended the concert. Police at the scene told ABC15 that a woman at the front of the stage was grazed in the leg by a gunshot. Another person reportedly suffered scrapes while trying to climb a fence and run from the area. Police say they don’t have a suspect in custody yet.