Tucson home helps elite women athletes level playing field

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — For the past five years, the Tucson nonprofit Homestretch Foundation has provided housing to more than 70 female athletes from 17 countries. The Arizona Daily Star reports “Stretchies” pursue careers in endurance sports, including cycling, triathlon, swimming or running. Homestretch typically houses six to eight athletes at a time. Founder Kathryn Bertine got the idea for Homestretch through her own struggles as a professional cyclist. In addition to room and board, Homestretch offers its residents assistance with contract and salary negotiations, mentorship, job-search assistance and discounted or free services, including coaching, training, medical care, physical therapists and rehabilitation professionals.