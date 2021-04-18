NBA fines Spurs for violating resting rules in game they won

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 for violating the league’s player resting policy — in a game the Spurs won by 26 points. The Spurs sat DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl for rest on Saturday night in Phoenix. It didn’t matter, as six Spurs players scored in double figures in a 111-85 rout of the Suns. According to the league’s resting policy, teams should not rest multiple healthy players for the same game. When they do rest healthy players, it is supposed to be in home games.