Navajo Nation has no COVID-related deaths for 7th day in row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation now has had a week of reporting no additional COVID-19 related deaths on the vast reservation where safety precautions like a mask mandate and daily curfews remain.

The tribe on Saturday night reported no new deaths for the seventh consecutive day and just two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The latest numbers brought the pandemic case total to 30,357 with the death toll remaining at 1,262. Tribal officials say 16,477 people have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.

The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.