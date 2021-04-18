Nats put Strasburg on IL with right shoulder inflammation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have placed right-handed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list because of right shoulder inflammation. The 2019 World Series MVP was set to start Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and will now be replaced by right-hander Paolo Espino. The 32-year-old Strasburg is 0–1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season. He gave up three homers and seven earned runs in four innings in his last start, a 14-3 loss at St. Louis on Tuesday. The Nationals also put right-handed reliever Wander Suero on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.