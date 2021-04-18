Intensity up as Dodgers, Padres start season series

The Dodgers and Padres weren’t about to pace themselves. The NL West rivals have 19 games scheduled against each other this season, and if the first three were any indication, that should be a treat. The Dodgers took two of three — and there was no shortage of entertainment in this pulsating series that featured star power and hostility. Los Angeles won the first game in extra innings and the second on an incredible catch by Mookie Betts. San Diego salvaged the third with three runs in its last at-bat.