Faith leaders across US join in decrying voting restrictions

In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic voters. Similar initiatives have been undertaken in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and elsewhere as many faith leaders perceive a threat to voting rights that warrants their intervention in a volatile political issue. A law already enacted in Georgia includes a provision banning the distribution of water bottles to people waiting in line to vote. That prompted some clergy to protest recently by leaving water bottles outside the Georgia Capitol.