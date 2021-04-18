Bumgarner back on track as Arizona beats Washington 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madison Bumgarner had his best outing of the season, allowing a run over five innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Washington 5-2 after Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg was a late scratch. Bumgarner gave up just two hits and dropped his ERA from 11.20 to 8.68 through four starts. He struck out five and walked one, helping Arizona split the four-game series. Strasburg was placed on the 10-day injured list before first pitch with right shoulder inflammation. Strasburg felt discomfort after a bullpen session during the week, and later an MRI later revealed inflammation. Manager Dave Martinez said there was no timetable for his return.