Arizona reports 711 new COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 711 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The state’s coronavirus dashboard listed pandemic totals of 853,761 cases and 17,153 deaths. The dashboard also shows that over 4.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state. More than 2.6 million people _ 37.4% of Arizona’s population _ have received at least one shot and over 1.8 million people now are fully vaccinated. Arizona Department of Health Services officials say the number of virus-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600 since late March.