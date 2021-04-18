3 inmates who escaped from west Phoenix jail back in custody

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say three inmates who briefly escaped from the Estrella Jail in west Phoenix have been recaptured. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say deputies were able to detain one of the inmates shortly after the escape and Phoenix police helped track down and arrest the other two inmates. Police say deputies in a patrol vehicle in the area saw two inmates walking down a street near the jail and detained them. Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately disclose how the inmates escaped, but one of them reportedly had an ankle injury. The names of the three inmates weren’t released. Authorities say the investigation into the escape is ongoing.