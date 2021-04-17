Wudtee, Aguilar lift N. Arizona past Idaho 19-9 in finale

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jorim Powell blocked an Idaho punt, setting up the game’s only touchdown as Northern Arizona defeated the Vandals 19-9 in a season finale. Powell’s block led to an NAU touchdown two plays later when Keondre Wudtee found Coleman Owen with a pass from the 2 as the Lumberjacks took a 10-9 lead 47 seconds before halftime. Luis Aguilar kicked field goals of 45, 27 and 34 yards in the second half to extend NAU’s lead to 19-9. Aguilar was four-for-four kicking. Idaho’s Mike Beaudry completed 19 of 32 passes for 212 yards and gained another 41 rushing on 10 carries. Hayden Hatten caught seven passes for 135 yards.