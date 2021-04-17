Sun Lighting is hosting Food Drive for free lighting fixtures

TUCSON (KVOA)- Help stock the shelves of the Community Food Bank of Southern AZ. Sun Lighting is giving away hundreds of light fixtures valued at tens of thousands of dollars to benefit the Community Food Bank.

Get a free light fixture from our floor Displays with a donation of $10 cash/check or charge donation or a donation of at least $10 of Non-Perishable Food items (and by all means, if you can give more, please do, all proceeds benefit CFB)

Date: Saturday April 17th

Time: Doors Open at 9am

Location: 4545 E Broadway at the Sun Lighting Showroom

· Eligible free light fixtures clearly marked with a Black tag.

· Limit one free fixture per person age 21 or older

· First come, first serve and only while supplies last

For More information contact:

Danny Levkowitz- 520-322-4303