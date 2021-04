PHOENIX (AP) — Rudy Gay scored 19 points, Drew Eubanks added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start of the season and the short-handed San Antonio Spurs had a surprisingly dominant 111-85 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Spurs were playing without a handful of their main rotation players, but still controlled the whole game. Jevon Carter led the Suns with 17 points. Devin Booker added 15.