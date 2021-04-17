Southern Arizona’s spring wildflower bloom absent this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Southern Arizona’s treasured spring wildflower bloom is pretty much a no-show this year. The relative lack of fall and winter showers needed to produce the bounty of colors means that the traditional wildflower hot spots across the Sonoran Desert are brown landscapes. In fact, the Arizona Daily Star reports it’s the worst bloom in years. Slopes at Picacho Peak State Park about 40 miles north of Tucson were blanketed in orange, yellow and purple blossoms a year ago. But those same slopes now have only a few isolated annuals. Park manager Carolin Miller called conditions “pretty much a wipeout.”