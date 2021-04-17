Kuemper sharp in return, Coyotes rally to beat Blues 3-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 shots in his return to the lineup, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2. Arizona got off to a sluggish start in its first home game in three weeks, falling into a 2-0 hole in the first period. The Coyotes revved up the pressure in the second period, tying it on power-play goals by Alex Goligoski and Clayton Keller. Michael Bunting scored early in the third, and Kuemper was sharp after the early goals in his first game since missing 19 with a lower-body injury.