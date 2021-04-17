Gomes ends Locastro’s steal streak, homers, Nats top D’backs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes homered and added an RBI single to help the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 for their first back-to-back wins this season. Gomes also became the first major league catcher to throw out Arizona’s Tim Locastro on a steal attempt. That ended the center fielder’s MLB-record streak of 29 successful swipes to begin a career. Locastro then left the game with a dislocated finger. Erick Fedde tied his career high with nine strikeouts and got the win. Luke Weaver took the loss. Kole Calhoun and Eduardo Escobar homered for Arizona, which has lost four of its last five games.