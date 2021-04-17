Arizona reports 480 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 480 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths as the number of virus-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600. The state’s coronavirus dashboard listed pandemic totals of 853,050 cases and 17,151 deaths as the Department of Health Services subtracted two deaths from the number of fatalities. There were 567 COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Friday, keeping that metric in the same range where it has been since late March. The number of people having received at least one vaccine dose neared 2.7 million, or 37.2% of the state’s population, with over 1.8 million people being fully vaccinated.