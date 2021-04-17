Arizona panel moving to restrict disconnections by utilities

PHOENIX (AP) — A 3-2 vote by the Arizona Corporation Commission puts the regulatory panel on course to further restrict utility shut-offs for nonpayment under certain conditions, including extreme heat. The Arizona Capitol Times reports that the commission’s 3-2 vote Wednesday night capped 16 hours of open meetings over two days on the issue. The consideration of utility disconnections stemmed from the 2018 death of a 72-year-old customer of the Arizona Public Service Co. The changes would include a new standard for banning utility shut-offs when the outside temperature reaches 95 degrees. In the meantime, utilities will still follow temporary rules that ban shut-offs for nonpayment between June 1 and Oct. 15.