4-vehicle crash on State Route 87 north of Payson kills 2

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed Friday night when a vehicle crossed the center line of State Route 87 north of Payson, starting a chain-reaction collision involving four vehicles. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a southbound vehicle that crossed the center line collided first with two oncoming vehicles and then another southbound vehicle, killing one passenger in each of the first and fourth vehicles. No identities were released and other additional information on circumstances of the wreck was immediately available. Payson is 70 miles northeast of Phoenix.