Part of I-17 in Phoenix closed after police incident, wreck

PHOENIX (AP) — Part of a freeway in north Phoenix was closed Friday due a what officials called a police incident that involved a collision. Phoenix police Sgt. Andy Williams said the closure of southbound Interstate 17 between Deer Valley and Greenway roads resulted from “a police incident and subsequent vehicle collision.” No additional information was immediately released but photos posted online by local news outlets showed several heavily damaged vehicles, at least one of which was on a surface street next to the freeway.