Navajo Nation reports no new virus deaths for nearly a week

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is nearing a week of reporting no additional deaths of the coronavirus. Safety precautions remain on the vast reservation to help curb the spread of the virus, including a mask mandate and daily curfews. The tribe on Friday reported no new deaths for the sixth consecutive day and 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The latest numbers brought the pandemic totals to 30,355 cases and 1,262 deaths. The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.