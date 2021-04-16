Coyotes to induct inspirational girl into ring of honor

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes will take the extraordinary step of inducting Leighton Accardo into the team’s ring of honor this weekend. The 9-year-old with the bright smile and tenacity of a hockey player became a inspiration to the team during her fight against cancer. She will become the first person in NHL history who is not a former player, coach, general manager or broadcaster to be inducted into a team’s ring of honor. Leighton died in November, but her memory and connection to the organization will live on.