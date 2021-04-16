Arizona reports 845 additional COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported 845 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths, topping the state’s latest seven-day rolling averages for both pandemic metrics. The state’s pandemic totals rose to 852,570 cases and 17,153 deaths, according to he Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard. The latest seven-day rolling average of daily new cases was 689.3 as of Wednesday, up over the previous two weeks from 600.7 on March 31. That’s according to Johns Hopkins University data. Meanwhile, the rolling average of daily deaths declined, dropping from 14.7 as of March 31 to 12.3 on Wednesday. COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600.