Young’s slam off Corbin helps D’backs top booed Nats 11-6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andrew Young hit a grand slam for one of Arizona’s three homers off Washington starter Patrick Corbin, and the Diamondbacks went on to beat the struggling Nationals 11-6. The Diamondbacks scored 10 runs in the first two innings with the help of solo shots by Carson Kelly and Eduardo Escobar. Spectators at Nationals Park booed Corbin and the home team, which fell to 3-7. Corbin is 0-2 with a 21.32 ERA so far in 2021. He was one of the stars of the 2019 World Series champions but has struggled since. Starlin Castro and Josh Harrison homered off winning pitcher Merrill Kelly.