Tucson business co-owner could get prison term in tax case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson business co-owner who has already paid nearly $1.1 million in restitution to the federal government could be sentenced to up to a year in prison after pleading guilty to filing a false income tax return. Lynda Jean Zimmermann faces a June 21 sentencing after pleading guilty April 9 in federal court. Zimmermann with her husband owned a business that provided lightning-detection and warning systems to golf courses, parks and mines and she handled the business’ finances. Zimmermann in her plea agreement admitted reporting total gross receipts of $1.3 million for the business in 2014, well short of the actual $2.4 million.