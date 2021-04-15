Missing California woman found safe, mother says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California woman who disappeared for more than two weeks while vacationing in Miami has been found safe. The mother of Angela Morrisey made the announcement Thursday in a Facebook post but didn’t provide details. Morrisey, a 23-year-old mother of two from Sacramento, was in Miami with her boyfriend when she vanished on March 28. Her boyfriend told police the two were waiting for a boat tour at the downtown Bayside Marketplace when she headed to the restroom and never returned. Morrisey was spotted the next night at a gas station in Hialeah and police said she didn’t appear to be in distress. Police also said the boyfriend wasn’t suspected in her disappearance.