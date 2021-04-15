Jury trials resume in Pima County; differ from pre-pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jury trials have resumed at Pima County Superior Court, but they are different from the way they were before the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago. Instead of sitting together in a jury box, jurors now sit throughout the courtroom behind plexiglass partitions. It’s one of several new measures aimed at allowing trials to happen safely. Court officials say crime victims and their families now have separate viewing areas outside the courtroom to limit the number of people inside. There is also a new questionnaire that allows potential jurors to raise COVID 19-based concerns. Jurors aren’t required to have a coronavirus vaccination. But everyone who comes to court must wear a mask, maintain social distancing and have their temperature checked.