Famed Laguna Pueblo photographer Lee Howard Marmon dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Lee Howard Marmon, a self-taught photographer from Laguna Pueblo whose photographs are in galleries and museums around the world, has died at age 95. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that Marmon died March 31 of natural causes at a veterans home in Albuquerque. The newspaper says a private funeral has already been held and Marmon was buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Marmon’s images of Native Americans, many taken on the Laguna reservation, helped to chronicle life in the community where he grew up. Among Marmon’s numerous honors is a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southwest Association of Indian Arts.