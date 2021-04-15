Skip to Content

Cardinals re-sign LBs Gardeck, Fitts to one-year deals

1:55 pm AP - Arizona News

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed linebackers Dennis Gardeck and Kylie Fitts to one-year contracts. The 26-year-old Gardeck was one of the Cardinals’ surprise players last season, finishing with seven sacks, seven tackles for a loss 10 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery despite playing just 93 defensive snaps. His main role is as a special teams ace and he was voted a team captain last season. Fitts had six tackles on defense and three more on special teams in 13 games last season, including one start. 

Associated Press

