Ayton scores 26, Suns beat Kings for 10th straight home win

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Devin Booker added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns won their 10th straight home game, beating the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Thursday night. The Suns haven’t lost in their home arena for nearly a month. The Suns improved to 40-15 for the season, hitting 40 wins for the first time since 2014. The Kings have lost nine straight. Sacramento was led by De’Aaron Fox, who scored 27. Buddy Hield added 24.