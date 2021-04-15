Arizona reports 460 additional COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 460 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths as both counts fell below the state’s latest seven-day rolling averages. The latest figures released by the state Department of Health Services raised the state’s pandemic totals 851,725 cases and 17,2123 deaths. COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases as of Wednesday was 717.3, up from 566 two weeks earlier on March 30. The rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona dropped from 17.9 to 15.3 during the same period. That’s according to Johns Hopkins University data.