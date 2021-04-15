Arizona governor to sign bill legalizing sports betting

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to sign a bill allowing a major expansion of gambling in the state. The measure approved by the Legislature adds more table games at tribal casinos and for the first time allows sports betting under licenses issued to tribes and pro sports teams. It also allows gambling on fantasy sports and new Keno games at horse race tracks and fraternal organizations. The updated compact will allow as many as four new casinos in the metro Phoenix area, although only two are likely to be built anytime soon. That’s according to compact documents made public Thursday morning.