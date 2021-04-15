Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry names new CEO

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry has named an attorney who is a former deputy chief of staff to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey at its new president and CEO. The Chamber announced Thursday that Danny Seiden will start his new job early this summer. He replaces Glenn Hamer, who left in February to lead the Texas Association of Business after serving as president and CEO of the state’s largest business group for 14 years Seiden is currently working as a corporate counsel and was Ducey’s deputy chief of staff from 2014 through 2018.