Allure of leading Arizona pulls Lloyd away from Gonzaga

Tommy Lloyd previously had chances to coach other programs and turned them all down. The longtime Gonzaga assistant had no interest in leaving Spokane, Washington, and was in line to succeed Mark Few when he eventually retired. But the opportunity to coach Arizona arose and it was too good for Lloyd to pass up. Once his roster is set in Tucson, the Wildcats will likely look a lot like what Few and Lloyd created at Gonzaga. Gonzaga went to the NCAA Tournament every year during Lloyd’s tenure under Few, reaching the Elite Eight four times and the national championship game twice in the past four years.