Pima County to get $2M to cover costs of asylum seekers

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — County officials in southern Arizona have said the federal government will provide $2.1 million to cover the costs of supporting people who are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum. The Arizona Daily Star reported Tuesday that County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the grant to Pima County, which includes Tucson. The funding is expected to cover costs related to food, shelter, transportation and medical care for migrants. The county in 2019 helped shelter more than 20,000 asylum seekers and the federal government reimbursed the county for associated costs more than a year later. The funding was advanced this year.