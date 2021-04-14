Mexico president focusing efforts to stop child migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he’ll travel next week to his country’s southern border to discuss with the region’s governors and mayors efforts to stop child migrants being smuggled into the country. The United States government has asked Mexico and Central American nations to help lower the number of child migrants arriving at its border with Mexico. This week the Biden administration said it had reached agreements with those countries to use troops to crack down on migrant smuggling. The move was criticized by human rights defenders and migrant advocates.