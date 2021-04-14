California woman reported missing while on vacation in Miami

An Arizona woman is seeking the public’s help after her daughter, a 23-year-old California mother of two, disappeared last month while vacationing in Miami. Indian Country Today reports that Darnella Melancon, of Yuma, traveled to Florida to help search for Angela Morrisey. The daughter is from Sacramento and is a citizen of the Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe. Her boyfriend told police he last saw her March 28 at the Bayside Marketplace. Morrisey was spotted the next night on surveillance video at a Hialeah gas station. Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar says there’s no evidence she’s in danger, but it’s unusual for her to be gone so long without contacting anyone.