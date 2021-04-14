Skip to Content

Arizona taps Gonzaga’s Lloyd to lead men’s basketball team

5:23 pm AP - Arizona News

Arizona has hired longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as its men’s basketball coach. The school says Lloyd will receive a five-year contract, pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. Lloyd replaces Sean Miller, who was fired after 12 years amid an NCAA infractions investigation. The 46-year-old Lloyd spent the past 20 years as an assistant to Mark Few, helping turn Gonzaga into a national powerhouse. The Bulldogs have played for the national championship two of the past four NCAA Tournaments and have reached the Sweet 16 six straight seasons.

