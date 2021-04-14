Arizona finds 419 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 419 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional four deaths.

The latest number of daily new cases released Wednesday by the state Department of Health Services is somewhat lower than the previous few days.

That brings the total number of cases statewide since the pandemic’s onset 851,265 and the death toll to 17,109.

For the past two weeks, the number of patients hospitalized because of the virus have oscillated between 500 and 600. Arizona on Tuesday reported 531 hospitalizations with 150 of them in ICUs.

Meanwhile, more than 4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona.